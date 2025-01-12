Real Madrid have taken the lead inside the first four minutes of their Spanish Supercup final with Barcelona in Jeddah.

The opening to the contest has firmly lived up to its pre-game billing with chances at both ends of the King Abdullah Sports City stadium.

Los Blancos goal keeper Thibaut Courtois called into action after 90 seconds, to palm away a drive from Lamine Yamal, before the Belgian produced an even better stop from Raphinha’s downward header.

However, the pendulum swung immediately in Real Madrid’s favour just seconds later, as Kylian Mbappe stormed away on the counter attack to fire them in front.

KYLIAN MBAPPE WITH A WORLD CLASS RUN AND FINISH TO OPEN THE SCORING IN ELCLASICO!! pic.twitter.com/JfnUHbMp4e — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2025

KYLIAN MBAPPE SCORES AGAINST BARCELONA WHAT A GOAL pic.twitter.com/KLnU88MSuO — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) January 12, 2025

Real Madrid are aiming to defend their crown from 2024, and win a 14th Spanish Supercup title, but Barcelona look ready to fight all the way.

Barcelona secured their spot in the final with a 2-0 semi final win over Athletic Club as Real Madrid beat Mallorca 3-0.

