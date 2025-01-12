“They are allowed to get away with everything” – Barcelona called out for “cheating” by former player

The registration issue involving Dani Olmo and Pau Victor has led to a lot of criticism for Barcelona, and some has come from their former players. One who has been very unimpressed with the club’s conduct is Ronald de Boer.

De Boer, who was at Barcelona for the 1999-2000 season, spoke out against his former club on Dutch television (via Sport).

“It’s very sad that a club as beautiful as Barça is still allowed to cheat. Coming from what I was before… playing with UNICEF on the shirt. Other clubs play by the rules, they try to survive, but Barcelona are allowed to get away with everything, which is crazy. If it were a company, it would have filed for bankruptcy.

“It’s ridiculous, it’s become a soap opera. They just want to continue competing with Real Madrid, and they hate the fact that Real Madrid continues to reap success.”

Barcelona have had it tough to comply with regulations due to their financial woes, which were entirely their own fault. They will say that they are doing things right, although that view is not shared by many.