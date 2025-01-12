Ronald Araujo conduct generates disappointment within Barcelona

Ronald Araujo appears destined to leave Barcelona this month, having attracted strong interest from Juventus. The player himself wants to move on, having become unhappy with his situation at the Catalan giants.

However, Araujo isn’t the only unhappy one within Can Barca, as that same feeling is shared by members of the Barcelona hierarchy. However, their disappointment is aimed at the Uruguayan defender, with Diario AS reporting that they believe he is trying to force a move away from the club.

Barcelona are in an unfavourable position with Araujo, who has snubbed two contract offers in the last few months. His current deal ends in 2026, so club officials are aware that they would need to sell him by the summer at the latest if he has no intention of agreeing an extension.

All signs point to Araujo leaving Barcelona as soon as possible, although an acceptable offer has yet to arrive from Juventus for any other interested club.