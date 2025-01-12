Real Madrid show interest in Paris Saint-Germain defender

Left-back has become a problem position once again for Real Madrid, and as a result, club bosses want to address it this summer. Alphonso Davies has been a long-term target, although there is a strong chance that he will renew with Bayern Munich, thus ending any chance of him moving to the Santiago Bernabeu. As such, alternatives are being considered.

Miguel Gutierrez has been linked, while CaughtOffside say that Real Madrid also hold an interest in Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal defender Nuno Mendes. The 22-year-old fits perfectly into the club’s transfer policy, although a deal could be difficult as Manchester United are said to be pushing hard to close an agreement.

Should Real Madrid miss out on Davies, it will be important that the right player is signed in his place. Mendes would be a good option, but considering that Gutierrez can be brought back from Girona for only €8m, he would surely be the best option.