Real Madrid on alert as Alphonso Davies receives lucrative contract offer

Real Madrid remain hopeful of signing a pre-contract agreement with Alphonso Davies, although the situation right now is very uncertain. Bayern Munich are pushing hard to agree a renewal with the Canadian defender, and they have just made their latest move.

As per Marca, Bayern have tabled their latest contract offer to Davies, and it is a very lucrative one. It is worth an estimated €25m per season, which would make him their second-highest paid player after Harry Kane.

Bayern believe that the departure of Davies, who is yet to decide his future, would be catastrophic on a sporting and moral level. As such, they are determined to go as far as possible to reach an agreement as soon as possible, so as to make sure that Real Madrid do not have a chance.

Real Madrid would almost certainly not much the money that Davies is being offered by Bayern, so they would rely on the will of the player in order to see him sign in the summer. It remains to be seen whether their pursuit will be successful, but for now, it looks less likely.