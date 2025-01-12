Real Madrid defender to leave in 2025

Real Madrid are not expected to be busy in January, but one player that could leave is Jesus Vallejo, as he has no future at the club. The 28-year-old has not been counted on at all by Carlo Ancelotti, despite the defensive injury crisis that Los Blancos have been dealing with over the last few months.

Now that David Alaba is back, he will be another player ahead of Vallejo in the queue. He is already behind the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni and Raul Asencio, which underlines that he has no future at Real Madrid. As such, a departure is inevitable, as reported by ED.

Vallejo is out of contract at the end of the season, so he will leave Real Madrid in the summer at the very latest. A departure now would clear his wages off the books, and in recent weeks, there has been reports of interest from multiple La Liga clubs.