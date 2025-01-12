Real Betis issue Alvaro Valles update following goalkeeper sale

In the coming days, Real Betis will finalise the sale of Rui Silva, who will join Sporting CP on loan with an obligation to buy in the summer. Understandably, there has been talk that he will be replaced by Alvaro Valles, who will almost certainly be returning to Los Verdiblancos at some stage in 2025.

Valles has been ostracised at Las Palmas after refusing to sign a new contract, and he has taken this stance to ensure that he joins Betis when his current deal expires at the end of the season. He has been tipped to make the move this month due to Silva’s departure, but that will not happen.

Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo has confirmed that Valles won’t be joining in January, as per ED.

“At the moment the sale of Rui Silva is being carried out, which is a sale that we understood was good for all parties and now, to continue working until the last day of the market. I have no intention of visiting the Canary Islands (for Valles). I know that life is very good there and I wish all the luck in the world to the Canarian teams, but I am not going to move from Seville.”

As such, it means that Fran Vieites will remain as the starter for Betis in La Liga, while Adrian San Miguel should continue in the Copa del Rey and UEFA Conference League.