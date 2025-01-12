Predicted Teams Real Madrid-Barcelona: Carlo Ancelotti goes unchanged, dilemma for Hansi Flick

Real Madrid and Barcelona contest the 2025 Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday in Jeddah, and it promises to be another captivating episode of El Clasico. Both teams will fancy their chances of taking the trophy back to Spain – for Los Blancos it’d be their third of the season so far, the Catalans their first.

Carlo Ancelotti said during his press conference that there would be no surprises with Real Madrid’s line-up, and according to Marca, it will be same 11 players that started against Mallorca on Thursday. Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham are all fit to play after minor injury blows.

For Barcelona, the big dilemma is in goals. Marca expect that Hansi Flick will keep faith with Wojciech Szczesny after his impressive performance in the semi-final victory over Athletic Club, while Sport say that Inaki Pena will get the nod. Meanwhile, the returning Dani Olmo and Pau Victor are to only be on the bench.

It will be a very interesting watch in Saudi Arabia. Barcelona won the first meeting of the season by a 4-0 scoreline, but this encounter should be a lot closer. Real Madrid can be considered as marginal favourites given that their form over the last couple of months has been better.