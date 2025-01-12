Manchester City planning move for Real Madrid superstar

Over the last couple of years, Aurelien Tchouameni has regularly been linked with a move away from Real Madrid, and that has continued in recent weeks. Liverpool are said to be very interested in him, and now another Premier League has apparently entered the race.

According to Football Insider (via MD), Manchester City are keen on Tchouameni, and they have asked head coach Pep Guardiola about whether he wants the French midfielder to be pursued.

Man City are still reeling from the season-ending injury suffered by Rodri Hernandez in September, and they have plans to sign a “replacement” this month. They’ve been interested in Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, although it appears that Tchouameni is now the player being focused on.

It remains to be seen whether Man City do make a move for Tchouameni, although Real Madrid will be keen not lose him – especially mid-season. As such, the reigning Premier League champions will find it tough to get what they want.