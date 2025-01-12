Liverpool and Newcastle United set sights on €30m La Liga defender

Liverpool and Newcastle United are both searching for a new centre-back, and their attentions have been turned to La Liga in their respective pursuits. The player that they are after is someone that has been on their radars for some time: Loic Bade.

Bade has been a very impressive performer for Sevilla since his arrival in 2023. During this time, his stock has risen significantly, and he now appears set for a return to the Premier League, where he was previously with Nottingham Forest.

As per Diario AS, Liverpool and Newcastle both want to sign Bade, whom Sevilla would allow to leave if an offer in the region of €25-30m was accepted.

It’s noted that a deal could be completed as early as this month, although Sevilla will be desperate to ensure that Bade remains on their books until the end of the season at the very least. However, if the Premier League does come calling in the next couple of weeks, it will be tough to achieve this objective.