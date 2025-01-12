La Liga Round Up: Atletico Madrid retake top spot with Osasuna win

Sunday’s La Liga schedule was heavily impacted by the Spanish Supercup with just two games on the schedule.

However, with their title rivals away in Saudi Arabia, Atletico Madrid took full advantage, to clinch a 1-0 home win over Osasuna.

That moves Los Rojiblancos back to the top of the table as Getafe snatched a late victory at Las Palmas.

Here’s how Sunday’s games unfolded…

Las Palmas 1-2 Getafe

Getafe edged away from the relegation zone via a first league away win of the campaign on the road in Gran Canaria.

Neither side created much in a tame first half before Fabio Silva was denied from the penalty spot on and Coba Gomez da Costa headed Getafe in front.

Da Costa then turned provider in the closing stages, to tee up Borja Mayoral, before Adnan Januzaj lashed home a superb late consolation for the hosts.

⚽️ Adnan Januzaj (🇧🇪 |#LasPalmas) marca su primer gol como futbolista de Las Palmas#SevillaFC pic.twitter.com/z8QwhRwHUr — Fútbol Nervión (@futbolnervion19) January 12, 2025

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Osasuna

Atletico Madrid kept up their side of the title race bargain with an opening league victory of 2025.

Three points not only moves them back on top of the pile. it also sets a fantastic new club record, of 14 successive wins across all competitions.

Longest winning streak in our history ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/NHYrFskPhQ — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 12, 2025

Talisman Antoine Griezmann saw an early breakthrough goal ruled out by VAR before Julian Alvarez was denied before the break in the Spanish capital.

However, as Osasuna looked to tighten up in defence after the restart, Alvarez reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner, to crack home his sixth league goal of 2024/25.

With all teams now level at the top of the table, at the season half-way point, with 19 games played – Atletico Madrid have a one point lead over rivals Real Madrid.

The league leaders will take a Copa del Rey break in midweek, away at Elche on January 15, before a local derby with Leganes three days later.

