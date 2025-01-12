Juventus expect to complete January signing of Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo’s future as a Barcelona player has generated lots of speculation in the last week, and Juventus are favourites to sign him. The Uruguayan defender is keen to leave as soon as possible, and the expectation from Italy is that a deal could be completed in the very near future.

As per MD, Juventus’ sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has expressed his confidence over the operation being finalised during the ongoing winter transfer window. He also expects movement to be made in the coming days.

“Our current strategy is to first strengthen our defense and then see if we can add some versatility to the team in other positions. At the same time, we must adhere to various economic and technical parameters, and also be patient.

“Ronald Araujo and Randal Kolo Muani are two good players, but the transfer window has just opened, and we hope to receive some positive news, possibly as soon as next week.”

Barcelona will be increasingly resigned to losing Araujo, and although they would prefer to keep him until the summer, selling him now would ensure that they maximise his value.