Jules Kounde ready for title surge as Barcelona clinch Supercup crown

Barcelona are ready for more titles in 2025 after sealing the Spanish Supercup in Saudi Arabia.

La Blaugrana overpowered El Clasico rivals Real Madrid with a 5-2 win in Jeddah in a result that could impact the La Liga title race.

The pair are locked in the tightest title bout for years with Atletico Madrid reclaiming top spot over the weekend.

However, the sheer force of the performance and scoring five goals against their bitterest foes, could propel them on for more in Hansi Flick’s debut campaign.

France star Jules Kounde provided a perfect assist for Raphinha’s first goal of the night – and Barcelona’s third – and the defender believes this could be the start of a special run in.

“We hadn’t won a title this season. Now we have an El Clasico against Real Madrid! We were calm and patient and knew that, by applying the game plan, we were going to win,” as per Diario AS.

“I’m very happy and proud of the team. We had the advantage in goals and, after the expulsion, we met the challenge and did not let it slip away.

“It gives us a boost of confidence. We now have a title that we wanted.”

Barcelona are in Copa del Rey last 16 action in midweek and they are on the verge of securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League last 16 by the end of January.