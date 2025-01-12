James Rodriguez
James Rodriguez set for next club following Rayo Vallecano departure

Photo by La Liga

The disastrous spell of James Rodriguez at Rayo Vallecano is now over, and both parties have already begun to think about the future. The 33-year-old is thinking about his next club, and it appears that a return west will be on the cards.

In the last few weeks, he has been linked with several clubs across the world. A homecoming in Colombia was reported, but he turned that down. Instead, he will soon join Mexican side Club Leon, as revealed by Diario AS.

A deal has been almost completed, and Rodriguez will head to Mexico in the next few days in order to finalise the formalities. It will be a one-year deal that he signs.

Rayo have also moved on from James, who was barely used during his five-month spell at Vallecas. There is bound to be major disappointment from both parties, although there is little that can be done about it now.

