Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has made a firm point on Wojciech Szczesny’s role for the remainder of the campaign.

Flick has faced a key call over his goal keeping position for tonight’s Spanish Supercup final with Real Madrid after dropping Inaki Pena for being late to a team session.

The former Bayern Munich boss has a strong reputation for punishing lateness and Pena missed out on the 2-0 semi final win over Athletic Club as Szczesny started in Jeddah.

The Polish veteran has been forced to wait until the start of 2025 for his eventual club debut with Pena the clear No.1 pick for Flick this season.

Flick named an unchanged starting team to face Los Blancos in the final and he admitted the call on Szczesny will not remain in place for the months ahead.

“We are in the Super Cup final and we will finish the Super Cup with Szczesny in goal, but it’s not a decision for the future, it’s for tonight,” as per pre-game reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Flick’s message will reassure Pena of his position, but the Spanish stopper has heeded the warning over his approach, as Barcelona chase down four possible titles in 2025.