Hansi Flick: El Clasico belief secured Supercup masterclass

Hansi Flick hailed his Barcelona players after lifting his first title as La Blaugrana boss.

The Catalans hammered defending champions Real Madrid 5-2 in Jeddah to claim the 2025 Spanish Supercup.

Flick’s charges were in irresistible form in Saudi Arabia as four first half goals left Los Blancos with a mountain to climb in the game.

Barcelona’s confidence and ruthlessness in front of goal was too much for Real Madrid to handle and they can now look ahead to rest of the campaign with optimism.

Flick claimed the claimed the 4-0 win in Madrid in La Liga action in October provided the blueprint for the win with Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha all on target in both matches.

“The game we played in Madrid gave us confidence to win this kind of game and we showed that in our reaction to conceding the first goal,” he said at full time.

“The team is amazing. We stick together and that’s important. The goal is to learn from every game and improve.”

Barcelona are in Copa del Rey last 16 action in midweek and they are on the verge of securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League last 16 by the end of January.

They are now charged with getting back into the league title race in the coming weeks with a six-point gap to leaders Atletico Madrid at the halfway stage of the campaign.