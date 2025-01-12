Five star Barcelona stun Real Madrid in Supercup final victory

Barcelona have wrestled the Spanish Supercup title away from Real Madrid in dominant style in Jeddah.

La Blaugrana head back to Spain with a first title for Hansi Flick thanks to an incredible 5-2 victory in Saudi Arabia.

Kylian Mbappe’s opening goal was a rare bright spark for the holders as Barcelona quickly took control at the King Abdullah Sports City arena, via Lamine Yamal’s equaliser.

Robert Lewandowski’s penalty and a fine header from Raphinha took the game away from Los Blancos before half time and Alejandro Balde made it 4-1 in added time.

Raphinha netted his second of the game less than three minutes after the restart as the chaos continued on the night.

Wojciech Szczesny was dismissed for a foul on Mbappe, and Rodrygo Goes cannoned home from the resulting free kick, but they was to be no late rally by the defending champions.

Barcelona now take on Real Betis in midweek Copa del Rey action with Real Madrid at home to Celta Vigo.

Images via One Football/Getty Images