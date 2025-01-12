Chelsea make offer for 22-year-old Spanish sensation

Nowadays, Chelsea have a knack for targeting highly-rated young players, and they have turned their attention to Spain in the last couple of years. They signing Marc Guiu from Barcelona last summer, and they are now focused on a Segunda starlet.

Yeremay Hernandez has been a standout performer in the second tier of Spanish football so far this season. He has registered eight goals and three assists for Deportivo La Coruna, but it is his dribbling ability that has stood out most, and as a result, a number of top clubs have registered their interest.

Chelsea are one, with Onda Cero (via Relevo) saying that the Premier League giants have already submitted an offer for the 22-year-old. They appear determined to close a deal quickly, which makes sense considering that clubs from Serie A and the Bundesliga are also showing interest.

Deportivo will surely have it tough to retain Yeremay’s services for too much longer, although they will hope that they can at least keep him until the end of the season.