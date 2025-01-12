Carlo Ancelotti cut a disconsolate figure as Real Madrid were blown away by Barcelona in the Supercup final.

Los Blancos saw their title pulled away in ruthless style in Jeddah as La Blaugrana overpowered them with a 5-2 win.

The Catalans were dominant throughout with Ancelotti facing questions over the level of a string of players as his team struggled to live with their El Clasico rivals.

Ancelotti made a flurry of changes, with his lack of squad depth clear to see in Saudi Arabia, but he refused to look for excuses, as the campaign moves into its second half.

“You have to defend well to win these games. Barcelona deserved to win, they defended better than us,” he said at full time.

“The team is not looking good, but I’m not going to point the finger at anyone. Mbappe had a good game, he was probably the only one, he got a goal.

“I’m not going to name names on this, but we were not good from the first minute, and did not perform.”

Ancelotti declined to be drawn on if this game would impact his plans in the January transfer window after previously indicating he would not make a move for new players.

Real Madrid have a busy few weeks coming up, including a Copa del Rey last 16 clash in midweek, and two UEFA Champions League games to decide if they reach the knockout stages.