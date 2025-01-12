Barcelona to continue Marcus Rashford pursuit next week

Barcelona are hopeful of making at least one signing this month, and Marcus Rashford is a player that is high on the agenda. The 27-year-old is almost certain to leave Manchester United on loan, and the Catalans see him as an achievable target, although they will need to move on at least one player before a deal becomes possible.

Rashford is also believed to be interested in a move to Catalonia, and according to Relevo, there will be more talks between the relevant parties next week. In the meantime, Barcelona will be closely following the situation of the English international, who is also being pursued by AC Milan.

Hansi Flick has already given his approval for Barcelona to move for Rashford, as he sees him as a very good option to be added into his squad. It will be tough for a deal to be completed in the next few weeks, but not impossible.