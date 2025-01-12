Aston Villa unwilling to pay La Liga defender’s €20m asking price

Aston Villa have set their sights on Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza, and it’s expected that they will make their move this month. However, it turns out that closing a deal will be easier said than done.

Monchi, Aston Villa’s sporting director, was in attendance at Celta’s 2-1 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Friday in order to take in Mingueza’s performance, which underlines how serious the Premier League side’s interest is. Despite this, Sport say that they are unwilling to pay the 25-year-old’s release clause, which is valued at €20m.

Celta do not intend to negotiate with any club that wants to sign Mingueza, meaning that the release clause being triggered is the only way for a deal to be done – this is because they would only receive half of the transfer fee, with the other 50% going to Barcelona. As such, it makes sense that their stance is this, so Aston Villa must now decide whether to make that move or not.