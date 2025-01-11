Three reasons why Barcelona want to sign Marcus Rashford

Barcelona have stepped up their interest in Marcus Rashford over the last few days, with a loan deal being eyed up for the Manchester United star. While it may be difficult because of their well-documented financial woes, there is a determination to beat out the rest of the competition so the the English international ends up in Catalonia later this month.

As per Sport, there are a number of reasons why Barcelona want to sign Rashford, with the main one being that Hansi Flick sees him as a differential option in comparison to the rest of his attacking options. His one-on-one ability is something that the Catalans do not have on the left wing, while his speed is also considered to be a valuable asset.

Furthermore, Barcelona see Rashford as an excellent option to improve their attacking depth, especially given that Ansu Fati is expected to leave on loan. Flick’s side will be very busy during the second half of the season, so extra quality in rotation is needed.

Finally, Flick appreciates that Rashford is versatile, especially as he can be played as a striker in the event that Robert Lewandowski is unavailable/rested. It’s not a position that the 27-year-old has played a lot in recent years, but he is still more than capable of filling in for Barcelona when required.