Saudi Pro League CEO hints at movement in Vinicius Junior pursuit

It’s no secret that Saudi Arabia wants to prise Vinicius Junior away from Real Madrid, although it does appear unlikely at this stage. Nevertheless, officials at the Saudi Pro League are not giving up easily in their pursuit.

Omar Mugharbel, who is the CEO of the SPL, has spoken to Diario AS about the interest in Vinicius, which he did not deny.

“We have different clubs at different levels. With different levels of maturity. It happens in all leagues around the world. There are teams that can attract that type of player and others that still need to develop much more. And if I evaluate by what we have today, our clubs have what it takes to attract, develop and nurture such talent. So let’s wait and see what happens with (Vinicius).”

Vinicius’ future has been the subject of significant speculation in recent weeks, although the latest developments say that Real Madrid will offer their star player a new contract at the end of the season. If that happens, Saudi Arabia would surely need to move on, although they will hold on to hope for now.