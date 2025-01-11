Report reveals valuation of rejected Ronald Araujo offer

Ronald Araujo looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, and in the last few days, an offer was received from Juventus for the Uruguayan defender. However, it was turned down by the Catalan giants.

Marca have revealed that the valuation of that offer from Juventus was €35m, which is significantly lower than the minimum asking price that Barcelona have established for Araujo, which is believed to be closer to €50m.

Juventus see Araujo as their top target for the winter transfer window, and they are determined to secure his services as soon as possible. However, they will need to offer more money if they are to get a deal done this month.

Barcelona are not in a favourable position with Araujo, who will only have a year left on his contract by the time the summer comes around. They will need to cash in soon, although they want to make sure that they get good value out of any deal.