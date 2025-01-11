Real Madrid trail Chelsea in race to sign defender

Real Madrid look set to miss out on two of their centre-back targets to Manchester City, and as it turns out, another could also head to the Premier League – that being Jorrel Hato.

Hato has been on Real Madrid’s radar for several months, as they look to sign a long-term central defender in preparation for life after Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba. The 18-year-old fits the bill in terms of the club’s transfer policy, although they could miss out on signing him as Chelsea are said to be favourites for his signature, as per CaughtOffside.

Arsenal are also keen on Hato, but it is Chelsea that have hit the front in the race to sign the teenage sensation. If they are able to make sales in the next couple of weeks, it is not ruled out that they approach Ajax before the winter transfer window closes in early February.

Hato would be an ideal signing for Real Madrid, as a left-footed central defender is what they need to partner Eder Militao/Raul Asencio in the future. However, they could find themselves losing out again, having already let Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis get away.