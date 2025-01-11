Pedri rejects ‘lies’ over Spain boycott for Dani Olmo

The ongoing saga over Dani Olmo continues to dominate at Barcelona in 2025.

After weeks of legal wrangling, the case has taken a twist, with Barcelona on Spanish Supercup duty in Saudi Arabia.

Olmo and teammate Pau Victor were ineligible for the semi final win over Athletic Club as the battle with La Liga and the RFEF rumbled on.

However, the club have since been granted a temporary reprieve on the matter with the pair available for the remainder of the campaign.

That will not be the end of the matter as the Higher Sports Council (CSD) decision will be appealed by La Liga with numerous clubs frustrated at an exemption being made.

As part of debate over Olmo, he was also expected to be made ineligible for Spain duty, if a solution was not reached.

That is rumoured to have irked Barcelona’s La Roja stars with reports of a squad boycott for international duty if Olmo was left out in the cold.

However, those reports have been dismissed by midfield star Pedri, who claimed there is no substance to the story.

“I’m not going to say I would not go with the national team because of Dani Olmo. It’s a lie that I hope no one believed,” as per Marca.