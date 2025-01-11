La Liga Round Up: Late goals dominate first Saturday of 2025

La Liga action returned to full power this weekend with the first Saturday of 2025 featuring four games.

Late goals were the main theme as Girona won at Alaves after the 90 minute mark and rock bottom Real Valladolid sealed a home win over Real Betis.

Here’s how Saturday’s action unfolded…

Alaves 0-1 Girona

Fans in the Basque Country were forced to wait right until the final stages for some excitement as Girona head back to Catalonia with three points.

Alaves saw a penalty appeal ruled out by VAR in a low key first half and the hosts looked more likely to nick a victory late on.

However, the visitors were ruthless with their one effort on target, as substitute Jhon Solis slotted home his first ever La Liga goal.

🗣️ Jhon Solís: ❝L'equip ha lluitat molt per sumar els tres punts i finalment ho hem aconseguit.❞ ❝Aquest mes de gener és molt complicat, però també molt bonic. Lluitarem amb orgull i ambició per guanyar els màxims partits possibles.❞#AlavésGirona pic.twitter.com/BmItY3eaaG — Girona FC (@GironaFC) January 11, 2025

Real Valladolid 1-0 Real Betis

Basement side Real Valladolid gave themselves an expected positive start to 2025 with a home win over Real Betis.

New boss Diego Cocca tasted victory for the first time in Spanish football as veteran Kike Perez stabbed home just his second league goal of the campaign after the break.

An end-to-end first half failed to really ignite after the restart, as the hosts dug in, and secured successive home wins either side of the winter break.

Espanyol 1-1 Leganes

Espanyol’s home clash with Leganes broke the Saturday pattern of late goals as Leandro Cabrera’s goal inside the first 90 seconds was cancelled out Seydouba Cisse’s equaliser.

A draw does little for either side’s hopes of easing their relegation fears in 2025 as Espanyol remain inside the bottom three and Leganes are just three points above the drop zone.

Sevilla 1-1 Valencia

However, the biggest slice of late drama wasserved up by Sevilla as they netted a 94th minute leveller to break Valencia hearts in Andalucia.

Carlos Corberan was seconds away from a first win as Los Che boss but he will have to settle for a single point on the trip back to Valencia.

A poor first half exploded into life as Luis Rioja crashed home an instinctive effort on the hour mark.

However, the hosts refused to slip away, as substitute Adri Pedrosa kept his cool to grab a late draw.

