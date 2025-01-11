Joan Laporta bites back over ‘avoidable’ La Liga controversy on Dani Olmo

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has put himself on a new collision course with La Liga in 2025.

The outspoken Barcelona chief has criticised La Liga over the Dani Olmo registration debacle which has dominated headlines in recent weeks.

After a sustained legal battle, Barcelona have been granted a temporary reprieve on the matter with Olmo and Pau Victor available for the remainder of the campaign.

The Higher Sports Council (CSD) decision will be appealed by La Liga with numerous clubs voicing their frustration at an exemption being made.

Barcelona have both players available for their Spanish Supercup final with Real Madrid tomorrow but the situation could change again in February.

Laporta celebrated the CSD call in front of La Liga and RFEF officials in Jeddah and he is ready to battle with them again in the courtroom.

“The Supercup has been surrounded by controversy that could have been avoided if things were done differently. The fact is it’s now resolved and they will be able to play. From Barca’s point of view we are satisfied,” as per quotes from Marca.

La Liga are yet to confirm a timeline over their appeal against the CSD with the RFEF expected to back their case.