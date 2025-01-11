Vinicius Junior is all set to face Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup final tomorrow in Jeddah.

The Brazil international has received an update on his La Liga suspension whilst in Saudi Arabia with a two game ban imposed.

However, the expulsion only applies to Real Madrid’s La Liga games, and he will serve it on his return to Spain next week.

He completed 88 minutes in a controversial 3-0 Supercup semi final win over Mallorca and the Los Blancos No.7 will start against their El Clasico rivals.

Vinicius Jr scored a hat trick, as Real Madrid cruised past Barcelona in the 2024 final, and La Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick is delighted he is available.

“It’s not my decision. It’s good to have him in the Super Cup. Everyone wants to see the best players in these games,” as per reports from Marca.

In total, Vinicius has four goals in his last three games against Barcelona, but he failed to score in Flick’s sole El Clasico appearance so far – via a 4-0 win in Madrid back in October.