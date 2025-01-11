Hansi Flick makes feeling clear on Ronald Araujo amid transfer speculation

Over the last few days, there has been a lot of speculation about Ronald Araujo’s future at Barcelona. He is said to be unhappy, to the point that he wants to leave now – and given his contract situation, that could be best for the Catalan club too.

However, while Araujo may want to leave, his manager does not want him to go. As per MD, Hansi Flick made his thoughts clear on the matter during his press conference on Saturday.

“I want Araujo in my team because he is one of the best defenders. He’s a professional and is now fit, having recovered from his injury, so he can help us.”

Flick also sent a message to his Barcelona squad amid increasing noise surrounding the team, which has come about because of a number of incidents, with the Araujo case being one of them.

“I have told the team: there is only outside noise, you have to be cohesive and strong. It’s a great season, we’ve done well in general, although we haven’t reached the points we wanted. It’s good to learn from all the games and this is the objective. We have to be focused. We played well for the club and we can do better. It’s what we want.”