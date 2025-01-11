Hansi Flick ‘unaffected by Dani Olmo noise’ ahead of Supercup final

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has brushed off more questions over the Dani Olmo case.

La Blaugrana take on El Clasico rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercup final in Jeddah tomorrow and that has Flick’s full focus.

Olmo and teammate Pau Victor were ineligible for the semi final win over Athletic Club as the legal case with La Liga and the RFEF rumbled on.

However, the club have since been granted a temporary reprieve on the matter with the pair now available for the remainder of the campaign.

The Higher Sports Council (CSD) decision will be appealed by La Liga with numerous clubs voicing their frustration at an exemption being made.

Flick was tight lipped over whether Olmo would feature against Los Blancos but the German coach clamed the wider controversy is not bothering him.

“He can play. He’s delighted and happy and will return to the team. The noise is external. We have to be strong and united,” as per reports from Relevo.

If Olmo does play, it will be his first match action over three weeks, after his registration was cancelled at the end of 2024.