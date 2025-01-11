Hansi Flick confirms Dani Olmo starting status for Spanish Supercup final

Barcelona will have Dani Olmo and Pau Victor available for Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final after receiving a precautionary measure earlier this week, although it is far from certain that either player will be in line to start against Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia.

Olmo would be the most likely to be in the line-up, but as Hansi Flick told the media in his pre-match press conference (via MD), it is more certain that Gavi retains his place after a strong showing against Athletic Club in the semi-final.

“Gavi performed at a high level in the last match. It gives different elements to the team. I have not yet made up my mind, although he hasexperience that he can do anything. This is the most important thing. I think Gavi is going to play, although I’m not one hundred percent sure of the line-up.”

Flick also spoke on the goalkeeping debate that he will face ahead of the Superclasico. Wojciech Szczesny started against Athletic after Inaki Pena was punished for being late to a Barcelona training session, and although the Polish veteran impressed, the situation could revert back to how it was in the final few months of 2024.

“You know I never talk about the starting eleven and I’m not going to. We have a good game and Inaki played a fantastic first half (of the season). In Spain there is a different mentality. On the outside, everyone is talking. They are all professionals. They are special games and we have to be prepared.”