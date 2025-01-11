Hansi Flick makes Barcelona goalkeeper decision for Spanish Supercup final

One of the big decisions that Hansi Flick will need to make for Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final regards Barcelona’s goalkeeping situation. Inaki Pena has been the undisputed starter in recent months, but back-to-back clean sheets for Wojciech Szczesny has seen him stake his claim for the Superclasico.

Pena was supposed to start against Athletic Club in Wednesday’s semi-final, but after he was late to a team session, Flick punished him by dropping him to the bench in Jeddah, which Szczesny the opportunity – and he took it with both hands.

Flick refused to be drawn on the matter publicly, but according to MD, it has practically been decided that Szczesny will remain as the starter.

Szczesny’s big-game experience could be another reason that Szczesny will be selected, although the overriding explanation is that Flick has been convinced by the Polish veteran over the last two matches, and especially with his performance against Athletic. It remains to be seen whether that is a decision that is vindicated for Barcelona.