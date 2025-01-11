Ex-Manchester City star urges Martin Zubimendi to reject Premier League move

Martin Zubimendi continues to be linked with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, but for now, he is staying at Real Sociedad. However, that could change in the summer if another Premier League assault comes, like it did in 2024.

The expectation is that clubs will come for Zubimendi at the end of the season, at which point he would have another big decision to make about his future in Donostia-San Sebastian. However, in the eyes of La Real teammate Sergio Gomez, who previously played for Man City, the right choice is clear (via Diario AS).

“I’ve already told him that (playing in the Premier League) is not that big of a deal, and that it is much better to stay at La Real.”

It remains to be seen how Zubimendi’s situation plays out over the next 6-7 months. Real Sociedad will be determined to keep him, but ultimately, it will be up to the man himself whether he stays or goes, given that his €60m release clause is relatively affordable for Premier League clubs.