Barcelona plan key Ronald Araujo meeting as fresh asking price set

Barcelona will prioritise a meeting with Ronald Araujo on their return from Saudi Arabia next week.

As part of a fast moving transfer saga, Barcelona are not actively looking to sell the Uruguayan, but they are aware of firm interest from Juventus.

Barcelona want to assess if Araujo is committed to leaving the club this month, and if he wants to force an exit, they will listen to the offer.

The main stumbling block between a potential deal is Juventus’ rumoured low initial bid which was rejected by Barcelona.

As per the latest update from Diario Sport, Barcelona will not accept less than a fixed fee of between €50-55m with performance-related variables added on.

There will be no lowering of this figure, but it brings their first valuation down from €60-70m, as part of a growing sense that he could move on.

Previous rumours of Araujo requesting a meting with Hansi Flick before the Supercup final have been dismissed as focused on team planning for the game.