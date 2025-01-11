Barcelona

Barcelona captains call for meeting with Hansi Flick mid-press conference

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of in-house tension at Barcelona, caused by a number of different reasons. This appears to be still ongoing, and Hansi Flick is the man tasked with keeping everyone calm.

The Dani Olmo/Pau Victor registration debacle and Ronald Araujo’s reported willingness to leave are just two of the reasons that tensions are high, and as it turns out, the Uruguayan defender called for a team meeting during Flick’s press conference on Saturday, as revealed by Marca.

Araujo and Raphinha, two of Barcelona’s four captains, asked Flick for a meeting via first team coach Arnau Blanco, who sent two messages to the German manager during his press conference. However, reports from Alfred Martinez and Victor Navarro have confirmed that the reason was nothing sinister, but rather to do with logistical issues.

The last thing that Barcelona need 24 hours before their Spanish Super Cup final clash against Real Madrid is more drama, so there will be a hope that this meeting went without any hitches.

Tags Arnau Blanco Barcelona Hansi Flick Raphinha Ronald Araujo

