Barcelona launch enquiry for Premier League striker

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Jhon Duran of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wycombe Wanderers and Aston Villa at Adams Park on September 24, 2024 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Barcelona are determined to sign a new striker in 2025, and the Premier League appears to be a happy hunting ground of theirs. They already consider Newcastle United superstar Alexander Isak to be their leading target for the position, although he isn’t the only England-based option that is being considered.

As per CaughtOffside, Jhon Duran is also being courted by Barcelona, who have asked Aston Villa about the conditions of a possible deal. The 21-year-old, who has 12 goals this season, is also wanted by many other European giants, including the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona will undoubtedly find it difficult to beat off the competition for Duran, given that they are still struggling financially despite their recent return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule. However, if they can manage to secure the services of the Colombian international, it would be an excellent piece of business as he looks to be a fine option to succeed Robert Lewandowski.