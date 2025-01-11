Barcelona launch enquiry for Premier League striker

Barcelona are determined to sign a new striker in 2025, and the Premier League appears to be a happy hunting ground of theirs. They already consider Newcastle United superstar Alexander Isak to be their leading target for the position, although he isn’t the only England-based option that is being considered.
As per CaughtOffside, Jhon Duran is also being courted by Barcelona, who have asked Aston Villa about the conditions of a possible deal. The 21-year-old, who has 12 goals this season, is also wanted by many other European giants, including the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.
Barcelona will undoubtedly find it difficult to beat off the competition for Duran, given that they are still struggling financially despite their recent return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule. However, if they can manage to secure the services of the Colombian international, it would be an excellent piece of business as he looks to be a fine option to succeed Robert Lewandowski.