Barcelona dealt blow in efforts to secure Ansu Fati exit

Ansu Fati’s days as a Barcelona player appear to be numbered, with it being increasingly likely that he leaves the club this month. A loan move has been touted, and Sevilla are reported to be the most interested in taking the young attacker for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

However, this interest in unlikely to materialise into an agreement, as MD say that Sevilla see it as impossible for Fati to join in January. Currently, the wage demands set by Barcelona are not affordable for Los Nervionenses, who are also struggling with financial problems.

Barcelona have been prepared to give the go-ahead for Fati to join Sevilla, despite the two clubs’ poor relationship. However, it does appear that a deal is currently achievable, and it would only be on if the Catalans lower their demands – although doing so would mean that it would be tougher for a replacement, such as Marcus Rashford, to be signed.