Aston Villa director in attendance at La Liga match with two players scouted

Aston Villa sporting director Monchi has likely been the driving force behind the club’s regular interest in La Liga players, and on Friday, he was casting his eye over two targets.

Monchi was called at Vallecas as he took in Rayo Vallecano’s 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo. Earlier in the week, it was reported that Aston Villa are interested in right-backs Andrei Ratiu and Oscar Mingueza, and both were in action on Friday night.

🟣🔵👀 Aston Villa and Oscar Mingueza, deal on… and #AVFC director Monchi in attendance at Rayo-Celta tonight. https://t.co/aJ1qahK8T4 pic.twitter.com/xMSqbIQBJl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2025

It is Mingueza that Aston Villa are particularly interested in, and it is believed that they could make a move for the 25-year-old before the winter transfer window closes at the start of February. They are prepared to pay his €20m release clause, and if they did, Celta would be powerless to stop a deal from happening.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa make their move for Mingueza – if so, it would be a massive blow for Celta.