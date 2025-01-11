Al-Ittihad prepare summer move for Barcelona star

2025 could be a big year for Barcelona in terms of sales, as multiple heavyweights are expected to move on at some stage in the next eight months. Ronald Araujo is tipped to depart for Juventus in the coming weeks, while the big exit in the summer looks like being Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong, like Araujo, is out of contract in 2026, so he would only have a year left on his deal when the summer comes around. Barcelona will look to sell if he does not agree an extension before the end of the season, and while he has been strongly linked with several European giants, he could also end up in Saudi Arabia.

According to Relevo, Al-Ittihad have made their move for de Jong in the last few days, with talks having taken place between club officials and the representatives of the Dutch midfielder.

Ramon Planes, who was at Barcelona from 2018 to 2021, will be leading the pursuit as Al-Ittihad’s sporting director. It’s pointed out that a deal would be for the summer, and it will be interesting to see whether it can be pulled out by the Saudi giants.