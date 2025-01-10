Valencia reach agreement to bring in new right-back from Premier League

Valencia have already brought in Umar Sadiq this January to inspire their survival bid, but are close to sealing a new right-back too. A deal for Max Aarons to arrive is all but done.

Los Che had been waiting for a decision from Ivan Fresneda and Sporting CP, with who they have also agreed terms, but he looks more likely to head to Como now. At the same time, Valencia have been working on a deal to bring in Bournemouth’s Max Aarons.

The 25-year-old Englishman will arrive on loan with an option for Valencia to buy in the summer, report Relevo. That option to buy is the only detail to be settled, but it will be somewhere between €6-8m. Aarons will arrive over the weekend, and could be available for selection as soon as Monday.

After starting right-back Thierry Correia suffered a torn cruciate ligament, Los Che have been looking for an alternative to Dimitri Foulquier, and Fresneda looked as if he would be that other option. New manager Carlos Corberan is familiar with Aarons from his time in England though, and will provide a more offensive option.