After 16 years without any serious development in the state of the Nou Mestalla stadium, Valencia have today announced that work on the ground has begun again. Los Che say that work on the ground is scheduled to finish in July of 2027, with the team playing the 2027-28 season at their new home.

Work has begun again on the ground, which will feature four tiers and a capacity of 70,044 seats, although initially it will begin with a 66,000 capacity. Around 3,000 of those seats will be VIP seats and the stadium is set to be built to make it into UEFA’s top category of stadium facilities, allowing them to host major events. All of the seats will be covered, and the stadium will be in the shape of a bowl, mimicking the Metropolitano to a certain degree.

The club believe that the total cost will come to around €300m, explain Relevo, and around €80m of that will come from the CVC agreement. Around €30m of VIP boxes have been sold to Atitlan, and they have also taken out a fresh loan from Goldman Sachs to refinance their debt, totalling €186m. They will also take out a €325m loan to finance the stadium work, which will be paid over a period of 25 years, at a cost of €25-30m starting in 2027.

The major question will be whether it arrives in time and in shape for the 2030 World Cup. Valencia have missed out on being one of 11 host cities in Spain, but the Royal Spanish Football Federation are expected to make an effort to try and include the Nou Mestalla at the last-minute, as President Rafael Louzan has announced. Once completed, it will be