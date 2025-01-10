Fresh transfer target could end Marco Asensio’s PSG career

Marco Asensio looks to be heading for the Paris Saint-Germain exit door this month.

The Parisians are rumoured to be preparing to sell the Spain international due to his limited role in their plans this season.

PSG could let Asensio leave this month, with CaughtOffside indicating any offers in the region of €25m-€30m, would be acceptable.

La Liga rivals Real Sociedad and Real Betis have registered an interest in the 28-year-old, although it is likely they would only pursue a loan.

The situation looks to have moved on quickly in recent days with PSG gearing up for a major transfer offer on Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

As per reports from L’Equipe, PSG are fully focused on Kvaratskhelia, and Asensio’s days are numbered in Paris.

His high wages will make a loan exit difficult, but the Ligue 1 champions are ready to pay the bulk of his salary, before a final decision is made this summer.