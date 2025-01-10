Transfer expert drops Marcus Rashford to Barcelona hint

Barcelona could make a formal transfer offer for Marcus Rashford in the coming days.

Rashford has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United after a frustrating first half to the season at Old Trafford.

The England international indicated in an interview at the end of 2024 he is looking for a new challenge with Barcelona rumoured to be one of the clubs he is interested in joining.

Rival offers are expected to land in from Serie A, and United are not certain over their intentions on the 27-year-old, as Barcelona plot their next move in the saga.

As per the latest from transfer expert Matteo Moretto, the first contacts have already been made with Barcelona, but no talks with United have started.

The Red Devils are not keen on a January sale, with a loan until the end of the season plus a non-mandatory purchase clause offering more flexibility, and Barcelona will request support on Rashford’s salary payments.