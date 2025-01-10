Sevilla announce first signing of January transfer window

Sevilla have been lacking in the final third this season, but have brought in their first reinforcement of the winter transfer window. After several weeks of stories, Ruben Vargas has arrived from Augsburg.

Los Nervionenses have tied him down to a five-year contract in a deal worth around €2.5m. Taking the number ‘5’ shirt left behind by Lucas Ocampos, Vargas has spent the last 5.5 years at Augsburg after moving from Luzern in his native Switzerland, for whom he has earned 50 caps and scored 8 goals. This season Vargas has been on the fringes in the Bundesliga, scoring once and starting 3 games. In total he has 161 games and 40 goal contributions for the Bavarian side.

Rubén 🤝🇨🇭 Sow 💪🏽 ¡Bienvenido a Sevilla! pic.twitter.com/UbfGFP4TE8 — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) January 10, 2025

Vargas, 26, should add some pace and precision for Sevilla, who have been left without Chidera Ejuke for several months through injury. Dodi Lukebakio has been carrying most of the creative and goalscoring weight for Garcia Pimienta, but he will be hoping Vargas can ease the burden on the Belgian.