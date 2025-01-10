Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio can potentially breathe a sigh of relief, with reports claiming that he will not be charged with the alleged distribution of child pornography. Asencio is one of six Real Madrid academy players being investigated for the crime after the case was opened in August of 2023.

The 21-year-old was one of six players accused of distributing child pornography after videos of sexual intercourse were shared of an underage girl were shared by his academy teammates. Three of them were involved in the sexual acts, but Relevo say there is testimony that Asencio remained outside the cabin where the incident occurred.

Their information is that Asencio is no longer being investigated as a potential culprit of the distribution, but remains part of the case purely as a witness. The case is still under investigation, and this status could yet change, but the magistrate leading the investigation is not currently pursuing Asencio as a probable suspect.

Real Madrid have yet to declare a position on the case publicly, which is understandable for an ongoing investigation. When Asencio’s involvement in the case became public knowledge, Asencio was due to travel with the senior side for a clash against Alaves, but was left out of the squad, feeling it too much of a distraction.