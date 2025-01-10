Premier League sides to rival Atletico Madrid for England international

Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking at bringing in defensive reinforcements during the January transfer window.

Los Rojiblancos are not expected to make major changes in the mid-season market but one or two new faces could arrive in the Spanish capital.

With three competitions to fight for in the coming months, squad depth is vital for Diego Simeone’s overall plans, and he could launch another transfer raid on the Premier League.

Simeone is rumoured to be a long-term admirer of Crystal Palace left back Tyrick Mitchell with the England international impressing at Selhurst Park.

The latest update from the Daily Mirror indicates Atletico Madrid’s interest in Mitchell remains strong, but his contract with the Eagles runs until 2027- not to 2025 as previously reported.

Alongside his contract issue, the other main stumbling block for Simeone comes via renewed interest from leading Premier League sides, who can also offer the 25-year-old European football without leaving the UK.