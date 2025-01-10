Premier League duo lead January transfer race for Sevilla star

Sevilla are preparing for January transfer offers on defender Loic Bade.

Bade has been a regular in the Andalucian’s back line so far this season, after signing a contact extension at the start of the campaign, up until 2029.

The move to tie the French centre back down to a longer deal was aimed at protecting Sevilla’s future interests as they gear up for a possible relegation battle in 2025.

Sevilla are working on several sales already this month with Kelechi Iheanacho and Valentin Barco tipped to move on – alongside Ruben Vargas arriving from FC Augsburg.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, Premier League duo Liverpool and Newcastle United are preparing to test their resolve on keeping Bade at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, after rejecting summer offers for the 24-year-old.

Sevilla reportedly turned down €20m bids from teams in Germany and Italy, and they could add 50% to that price, with Liverpool planning a squad rebuild at Anfield in 2025.