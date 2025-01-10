Real Madrid

Manchester City ‘closing in’ on deal for Real Madrid target for January move

Real Madrid’s search for the next big thing in their backline looks set to continue, as Manchester City move in on two of their top targets. Los Blancos have had to restart their search for a young central defender since Leny Yoro escaped their clutches.

After reports that City have agreed personal terms with Vitor Reis of Palmeiras, now Fabrizio Romano explains that Pep Guardiola’s side are closing in on a deal for Abdukodir Khusanov. The RC Lens centre-back has caught the eye of Europe’s top clubs, and the Italian transfer journalist says City and Lens are close to an agreement too, after Khusanov gave the green light.

There has been talk that the deal could range from between €25-40m for Khusanov, 20, who moved from Uzbekistan two years ago. Raul Asencio has been impressing for Real Madrid, but the noises coming out of the club are that they will look to the transfer market to find their next long-term starter.

