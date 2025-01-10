Dani Olmo
La Liga to appeal CSD injunction on Dani Olmo and Pau Victor registration

La Liga will move to annul Barcelona’s injunction, which has temporarily allowed them to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor while their court case against La Liga and the RFEF unregistering them takes place. The Blaugrana will have Olmo and Victor available for Sunday’s Spanish Supercup clash on Sunday.

A number of clubs, including Espanyol, Las Palmas, Leganes, Valencia and Atletico Madrid have manifested their dissatisfaction at the injunction granted by the CSD to Barcelona, which allows Olmo and Victor to be registered while Barcelona’s court appeal is heard. That case, where Barcelona will argue that Olmo and Victor should remain registered on several grounds, could last a maximum of three months, and could rule Olmo and Victor out in April.

According to MD, La Liga will present a case to the judiciary in order to gain an annulment of the injunction. Both the league and the RFEF showed their disagreement with the decision, and will look to be backed in the courts themselves.

Not only that, the Partido Popular are set to raise the issue in the Spanish congress too. They will present a series of questions to the current Minister for Sport, Pilar Alegria, on the ruling, questioning the decision. Diario AS say that the PP believe it is a decision without precedent, with the CSD going above the RFEF and imposing their view.

